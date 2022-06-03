Austin FC celebrates Pride Month with month-long initiatives

Austin FC is celebrating National Pride Month with a series of initiatives throughout June.

The club says the celebrations are aimed at promoting inclusivity.

"From the beginning, Austin FC has focused on building a Club that is inclusive and welcoming for all," said Austin FC Vice President of Community Impact Kaitlin Mauro. "While Austin FC has committed to year-round allyship to the LGBTIQIA+ community, the month of June is an opportunity for all MLS clubs to elevate awareness and foster a more inclusive soccer culture."

Y'all Means All Cup

This inaugural 7-v-7 round robin soccer tournament will benefit a local LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit, according to Austin FC. The tournament will be presented by Lexus, and take place at The Crossover in Leander on Sunday, June 12. Austin FC says the club and Lexus will donate the proceeds from team entry fees to a nonprofit that will be determined in collaboration with the winning team of the tournament.

The winning team of the tournament will receive tickets to Austin FC's Pride Night match and be honored during halftime.

Pride Night

Austin FC's second annual Pride Night match will take place June 25 when the Verde & Black host FC Dallas at home. The club's First Team will wear Pride themed training shirts when warming up, which will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting local LGBTQIA+ nonprofits. The club's game jerseys will also feature Pride numbers.

The Heart Beat of Austin chant pre-match and the national anthem will be lead by local LGBTQIA+ community members.

Youth soccer coach "Be a Beacon" training

Austin FC says it will facilitate training for 30 local youth soccer coaches. This training will complete Out Youth's "Be a Beacon" training.

"Be a Beacon" is from Out Youth's Texas Genders & Sexualities network, and is a self-paced, 90-minute professional development training. It provides adults who work with schools, sports programs and other youth-focused organizations throughout Texas with the knowledge and tools they need to best serve youth of all sexual orientations, says the club.

"The importance of all adults who work with children understanding how to respect and support LGBTQIA2+ youth cannot be overstated," said Frederick Heather, Out Youth's Advocacy & Education Manager. "Research from The Trevor Project shows that LGBTQ youth having even one supportive adult in their lives can reduce the risk of a suicide attempt by 40 percent. Out Youth is incredibly grateful for Austin FC and their commitment to serving the whole Verde community."

The club says 30 slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for coaches interested in "Be a Beacon" training. Registration is open until June 8 and coaches have until June 30 to complete the training. Click here to register for "Be a Beacon."