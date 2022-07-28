Austin FC asking fans to donate to equipment drive benefiting youth soccer players

Academy Sports and Outdoors is teaming up with Austin FC's nonprofit organization 4ATX Foundation for the second year in a row to host an equipment drive benefiting youth soccer players in Central Texas.

Fans will be able to bring new or gently used soccer equipment to H-E-B Plaza at Q2 Stadium during four Austin FC home matches in August. The donated items will go directly towards youth athletes.

Equipment needed includes shin guards, soccer balls, soccer cleats, socks, short, goalie gloves, new sports bras and soccer bags. The club says donations can also be made at the Verde Store inside Q2 Stadium every Monday in August. Those who make a donation will receive 10% off their purchase of an Austin FC scarf.

The club says Austin FC's nonprofit and Academy Sports and Outdoors will also be hosting a group of students from an elementary school for a "giveback" event. Students will get a tour of the stadium and meet Austin FC players. They will each go home with equipment collected from the drive and a $50 Academy gift card.