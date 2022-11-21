Austin FC head coach talks about World Cup

Austin FC Head Coach and former U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Wolff caught up with FOX 7 ahead of USA’s first World Cup game since 2014.

"The program has made great strides over many years," Wolff said. "I first was introduced to the men’s national team in 1998 and there was great growth and obviously great hopes and great ambition."

The USMNT failed to make the World Cup in 2018. Wolff says the setback had a purpose and brought the team to the caliber of play it is today.

"It’s put us to today, which we have one of the most talented groups going to a World Cup in the history of the U.S. men’s soccer team and we have a lot to get excited about"

Wolff made 52 appearances for the U.S. and made two appearances for the USMNT at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Wolff assisted on Brian McBride’s goal against bitter rival Mexico.

"We had a good understanding of them and had good results in that tournament so it was an opportunity that really favored us certainly given the situation," Wolff said. "There’s no better opportunity than at the World Cup to be at and obviously against your rival to get the result that we go​t, was one that was really unique to our program but has a lasting image today."