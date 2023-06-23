Expand / Collapse search

Austin FC's Julio Cascante receives racist messages on social media

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
KANSAS CITY, KS - JUNE 10: Julio Cascante #18 of Austin FC with the ball during a game between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on June 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin FC defender Julio Cascante received racist messages on one of his social media accounts late Wednesday night, according to the club.

Austin FC said in a social media post that it is "angered and saddened to learn that defender Julio Cascante received racist, vile, and abhorrent messages." The club says it's working with authorities to identify and hold accountable the person responsible.

Austin FC says, "The club wholeheartedly supports Julio and his family, will do everything in our power to protect them and stands firmly against all forms of discrimination."

Cascante is from Puerto Limón, Costa Rica and played in Costa Rica before joining MLS. He played for the Portland Timbers before joining Austin FC ahead of its inaugural season in 2021.

