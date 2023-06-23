Austin FC's Julio Cascante receives racist messages on social media

article

Austin FC defender Julio Cascante received racist messages on one of his social media accounts late Wednesday night, according to the club.

Austin FC said in a social media post that it is "angered and saddened to learn that defender Julio Cascante received racist, vile, and abhorrent messages." The club says it's working with authorities to identify and hold accountable the person responsible.

Austin FC says, "The club wholeheartedly supports Julio and his family, will do everything in our power to protect them and stands firmly against all forms of discrimination."

Cascante is from Puerto Limón, Costa Rica and played in Costa Rica before joining MLS. He played for the Portland Timbers before joining Austin FC ahead of its inaugural season in 2021.

MORE AUSTIN FC NEWS: