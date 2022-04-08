Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

Q2 Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer's Austin FC, will be the site of this year's WIllie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic. It will be the first concert at Q2.

"Q2 Stadium is quickly becoming a host for the biggest parties in Austin, and there’s no one better to kick off our first ever concert than with the one and only living legend, and a local to Austinites, Willie Nelson," said Austin FC Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey, in a news release.

The event was virtual in 2021 and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years," said Willie Nelson. "Come on down. We missed you."

The lineup for this year's event includes Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

The picnic is an Austin tradition that's been going on for decades. Since 1973, thousands of people have gathered to hear Willie Nelson perform joined each year by other artists. It has been held at Circuit of the Americas since 2015.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Q2STADIUM.com.

