Austin Film Festival announces final films for virtual 2020 event

The Austin Film Festival and Writers Conference (AFF) has announced its opening, centerpiece, and closing night films for the its 27th annual event this year which is going virtual October 22-29.

The Opening Night feature will be "Nine Days" from writer/director Edson Oda and will screen October 22. Cast members Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz will be on hand for a post-screening Q&A.

WWE Network Documentaries will also bring the world premiere of "Brothers of Destruction" to the festival’s Closing Night slate. The film chronicles the legacy of the iconic legends, Undertaker and Kane.

AFF’s Centerpiece slot will be occupied by the IFC Films standout "Farewell Amor" which follows the story of an Angolan immigrant reuniting with his wife and daughter after 17 years apart. IFC Films will also be bringing "Stardust" (directed/co-written by Gabriel Range) to the festival’s Closing Night programming.

Previous films already announced include the U.S. premiere of director Jonah Malek's "Dave Not Coming Back" and "Golden Arm" written by Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly and directed by Maureen Bharoocha.

Organizers also will return to the Paramount Theatre on October 24th for two live, socially-distanced film presentations. Will Bakke’s "The Get Together" will premiere at 1:30 p.m. (CT) and Anne Rapp’s "Horton Foote: The Road to Home" will premiere at 6:00 p.m. (CT) at the historic theatre in downtown Austin.

The historic venue will have safety guidelines in place, including required masks, touchless temperature checks before entry, a healthcare professional onsite, and full theatre sanitation before films. Local virtual badge and virtual film pass holders will have the option to RSVP on a first come, first serve basis beginning the week of the festival. Both titles will be available on the festival’s virtual platform on October 25th.



Additionally, the annual Writers Conference, which runs the first five days of the festival, will feature more than 30 panels on the art, craft, and business of screenwriting including conversations with Mara Brock Akil ("Girlfriends"), Gillian Flynn ("Utopia"), Howard Gordon ("Homeland"), Damon Lindelof ("Watchmen"), John Logan ("Penny Dreadful"), Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Old Guard"), and Kevin Willmott ("Da 5 Bloods").

Get full details about this year's festival here.

