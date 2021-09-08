Austin Fire Department creates docuseries to mark 9/11 anniversary

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) has created a three-part docuseries to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The docuseries will focus on three different aspects of the event.

The first part, "Finish the Climb", highlights the longest-running and continuous tower climb in the nation that honors the 343 firefighters killed on September 11, 2001.

Every year, AFD firefighters take part in a 9/11 memorial stair climb. They climb 110 stories at the Pleasant Valley drill tower in southeast Austin, which is roughly the same height as the World Trade Center.

In the video, Lieutenant Jerry Cohen (Engine 8/A shift) recounts the origination of the tower climb that he first participated in as a cadet. Now, Cohen organizes the event every year, ensuring the 343 are never forgotten.

On September 11, 2001, more than 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes after terrorists hijacked the planes and turned them into guided missiles.

Here is a timeline of what happened on that day.

