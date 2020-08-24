Austin Fire Department preparing to help with incoming storms

The Austin Fire Department has announced that it has deployed several members of its department to assist in anticipation of storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

AFD says 13 members, including six for a boat team, two helicopter rescue personnel, and five urban search and rescue specialists were deployed late last night as part of Texas A&M Task Force 1.

The members will meet up with personnel from across the state in a safe staging location in anticipation of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Gov. Abbott has already issued a state disaster declaration for more than 20 Texas counties.

Officials say that it's important to note that the resources and personnel being sent to help will not affect anything locally. The department says in part in a Facebook post, "We are always honored and privileged to be asked to help our fellow Texans—and are willing to do so whenever we can—it is never at the risk of serving the citizens here at home. We take great care to ensure we only send the resources we can spare."

AFD says several others from the department are already on special assignment in West Texas assisting with wildfires but that those members will have finished their duty and are expected to return sometime today.

