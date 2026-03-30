Austin pub donates sales to family who lost 3 children in apartment fire

The Brief An Austin pub, 1972 Pub, is donating its sales to help support the family who lost 3 children in an apartment fire on March 11 The sales would go toward supporting the medical care, housing, and needs of the family If you would like to donate, you can find the link below



On Monday night, Longhorn fans across Austin came together to watch the UT women's basketball team battle it out against Michigan in their Elite Eight match-up.

At the 1972 Pub, it was hard to find a seat as a sea of Burnt Orange filled up the women's sports bar. In the minutes leading up to tip off, die-hard fans shifted anxiously, eager to watch the Longhorns hit the court.

"I'm very excited and also very nervous I could throw up," said Melanie Rich, a season ticket holder for the past five years.

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"Very much excited, not nervous, because Longhorn's all the way," said Leah, another UT fan who made her way out to support the Horns.

For a team that's been electric all year, UT fans at the 1972 Pub didn't want to see their run come to an end.

"I feel like they feel like they're a family and I think you can see that on the court," said John Butler.

With every basket that fell against Michigan, the UT faithful made sure you knew about it as a rally of cheers erupted into the air.

Pub supports an Austin family

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But for the 1972 Pub, Monday night wasn't just the big game, but about supporting a family through their darkest moments.

The sports bar announced that their previous earnings on Sunday, March 29, would go directly toward supporting the Lucero family, who lost three of their children in an Austin apartment fire along Burleson Road on March 11.

10-year-old Aniyah, 7-year-old Athena, and 5-year-old Jeremy Jr. were found dead inside the apartment.

For the game on Monday, the pub also announced that sales of their BBQ plates would go toward supporting the medical care, housing, and needs of the Lucero parents, Jeremy and Samantha, who continue to recover in the hospital alongside their three-year-old, Aria.

"I myself have an eight-year-old son, so to lose him, it would just mean the world to me if the city and establishment like this were to step up for me," said John Butler.

"I love that, as just even a small local restaurant helping local families in need is what Austin should be about, and what more small business should be about," said Melanie Rich.

If you would like to donate directly to the Lucero family, an official GoFundMe page has been set up to help with recovery costs.