Austin man charged with felony murder in connection with Wilco fentanyl death

The Brief Austin man facing felony murder charge for fentanyl-related death in 2025 Garrett Wise is also facing agg assault charge out of Travis County



An Austin man is facing a felony murder charge in Williamson County in connection with a 2025 fentanyl-related death near Thrall.

33-year-old Garrett Wise was taken into custody on March 19 for the death of Jensen Anders.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Matthew Lindemann spoke on the arrest and provided some information about the investigation and collaborative effort.

"Our detectives spent 12 months on this investigation and it serves as a fine example of how cooperation between law enforcement agencies can result in arrests for these horrible crimes," Lindemann said.

Also in attendance at the press conference was Jordan Neuman, with the nonprofit Texas Against Fentanyl.

Jordan Neuman with Texas Against Fentanyl spoke at a press conference in Williamson County regarding the overdose death of a woman near Thrall. An Austin man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with her death.

"What we're talking about today is not just an arrest," Neuman said. "It's not just an investigation, it's a reflection of a much larger crisis that is impacting families in every corner of our state."

Neuman stated that fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for young Americans and spoke about his organization, which was founded in Austin after a mom lost her 19-year-old son to a pill he bought on social media laced with fentanyl.

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Anita Anders, the mother of Jensen Anders, speaks at a press conference in Williamson County regarding an arrest in the death of her daughter.

Anita Anders, Jensen's mother, spoke as well about her daughter.

"I lost my firstborn, the first love of my life, and my best friend," Anders said. "She leaves behind a family that loved her but is forever fractured. But most importantly, she leaves behind a two-year-old son that needed his mother…"

"Exactly 375 days ago, I stood over my daughter's body, and I promised her I would see it through to the end," Anders said. "And I am here today to tell anyone who will listen that I am just getting started. Her life mattered and you messed with the wrong mama bear."

Anders was also representing Angel Moms, a local group of mothers who have lost their children to fentanyl poisoning.

"This last year has been filled with tragedy and unimaginable pain that no mother should ever have to endure," Anders said. "Unfortunately many other families across Texas have unnecessarily shared a similar fate. And we've become part of a club that no one wants to be a part of. We are now all Angel Moms and Angel Dads, having lost loved ones to the poison of fentanyl."

The backstory:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit has been actively investigating the death of Jensen Anders.

30-year-old Anders died on March 15, 2025, at a home on County Road 433 near Thrall.

Officials say that based on the 12-month investigation, Wise was allegedly involved in the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in Anders' death. Wise was taken into custody after a warrant was issued.

A photo of Jensen Anders, a 30-year-old woman who died from a fentanyl overdose in Thrall in March 2025.

Officials say Wise was found to be in possession of additional alleged fentanyl at the time he was apprehended.

Wise is still in the Williamson County Jail on a $500,000 bond and another charge out of Travis County for second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury from April 2020.

Wise could see five to 99 years in prison or life as well as a fine up to $10,000 if convicted.

Fentanyl-related deaths in Texas

Dig deeper:

In 2023, Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 6, which means in Texas, if someone distributes or manufactures fentanyl that results in someone's death, that person can be prosecuted for murder.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also maintains a fentanyl dashboard, which shows that since the law was signed, Texas has seen a decrease in fentanyl poisoning deaths.

In 2023, Texas saw 2,307 deaths from fentanyl poisoning, which accounted for 45.3% of all "unintentional" drug poisoning deaths. That number dropped to 1,667 or 37.5% in 2024 and then 919 or 33% in 2025. The information is based on death certificate data with Texas DSHS.

In Williamson County, Sheriff Lindemann says WCSO's Organized Crime Unit responded to 12 overdose calls with two deaths. So far this year, WCSO has responded to three overdoses, all fatal.