Austin Fire Department responds to small gas leak in East Austin

The Austin Fire Department is responding to a gas leak in East Austin.

According to the fire department, there is no threat to the public.

The small gas leak is reportedly happening at the intersection of Goodwin Avenue and Tillery Street. Residents are being asked to avoid the area for the next hour or so while first responders get the gas leak under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

