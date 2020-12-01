Austin fire officials report more than 100 calls about gas odor

The Austin Fire Department says it has received more than 100 calls about a gas odor in the Austin-area but officials say there's no need to worry.

Officials say that the odor is coming from the Luling oil fields. They say it is common this time of year with the return of south winds after a cold still night that the odor is brought into the area.

There's no need to call 911 for general outdoor odors, officials say.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS