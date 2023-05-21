Austin firefighters recreate famous George Washington painting for bluebonnet challenge

An Austin Fire Department crew recently recreated a famous historical painting for their battalion chief's bluebonnet photo challenge.

In April, Battalion Chief Mark Bridges issued a challenge: the crew with the most creative pictures in the spring bluebonnets would be rewarded with his signature huevos rancheros breakfast.

Station 31's C-shift members stepped up to the plate and recreated the famous 1851 painting by German artist Emanuel Leutze of George Washington and his army crossing the Delaware River.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The firefighters portraying George Washington and his army are Capt. Heath Haddock; Lt. Steve Hope; Fire Spc. Vernon Teltschick; and firefighters Alonso Rodriguez, Josh Garcia, Robert Whitehurst, and Leslie Lugo. (Austin Fire Department/Firefighter Sean Thomas)

Chief Bridges chose their photo not only for its humor, but "its accurate depiction of the heroic nature of their water rescue missions", says AFD.

AFD says that the creative brain behind the idea and photographer behind the lens was firefighter Sean Thomas, who is now a member of Quint 3/A.