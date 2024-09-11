Austin firefighters participate in annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The brief Austin firefighters participated in the memorial stair climb to remember those first responders on Sept. 11. Gov. Abbott attended the ceremony and handed out a Star of Texas Award to an Austin family.



The ceremonies held on Wednesday were not just about remembering who was lost, but to honor three other things: dedication, courage and sacrifice.

A steady line of Austin firefighters worked their way up and down the Pleasant Valley Training Tower. Each step added up to 1,368 feet, which is the height of the World Trade Center.

The annual climb in Austin was organized the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

AFD Lt. Jerry Cohen said it is considered the longest running memorial of its kind in the nation.

"We have firefighters that are participating in this that weren't even born on 9/11. We have a lot of them that were schoolchildren during 9/11. And then we have some guys like myself that were there as a firefighter during 9/11. So, now I think that's the biggest thing is to see we have a generational change, but in a good way that they're participating. And hopefully once I'm gone, they'll continue, and this memorial to never forget 9/11," said Lt. Cohen.

In downtown Austin, a memorial ceremony was held at the old Buford Fire Drill Tower. Among those attending was former New York firefighter Louis Strandberg. He was in Ground Zero when the second tower collapsed and now lives in Austin.

"It's important that we never forget. We always remember, you know, I don't want to say it's nice, but it softens my heart that I have an event like this to come to," said Standberg.

MORE STORIES:

It was noted that 10 firefighters from Austin went to New York 23 years ago.

"And keep in mind, those firefighters who served and went after the building collapsed, some of them are suffering from some serious medical conditions. So, we need to make sure they get the treatment they need," said AFD Chief Joel Baker.

Austin Battalion Chief Travis Lee Maher was among those sent to New York. That mission was brought up by Governor Greg Abbott during a ceremony in North Austin.

"Chief Maher fought through the rubble to save and recover victims caught in the collapse of the World Trade Center. During that mission, he was exposed to a toxic mix of chemicals, debris and dust," said Governor Abbott.

Maher passed away, and his family was presented with the Star of Texas Award. Maher’s heroism, according to Abbott, is what makes Texas and the USA exceptional.

"And we will also never forget the men and women who ran toward danger on that horrific day of 9/11. We marvel at the valor of the emergency first responders that day. We're also grateful for the first responders who bravely serve Texans each and every day," said Gov. Abbott.

The Star of Texas Award was given out to a total of 23 Texas first responders who have died or been injured in the past year. Other Austin recipients include:

AISD PD Officer Val Barnes; who was shot by a gunman on the campus of Northeast Early College High School.

APD Officer Anthony Dupree Martin; who was struck and killed by a vehicle while on his motorcycle near Liberty Hill.

APD Officer Ysidro Ramon Mendoza; who survived after being hit by a vehicle.

APD Officer Joseph Strother; who was shot by the same gunman that shot officer Barnes.

The names of all the 2024 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

Firefighter Brady Weaver, Arlington Fire Department.

Officer Matthew J. Thorpe, Arlington Police Department.

Battalion Chief Travis Lee Maher, Austin Fire Department.

Sergeant Val Barnes, Austin Independent School District.

Senior Officer Anthony Dupree Martin, Austin Police Department.

Officer Ysidro Ramon Mendoza, Austin Police Department.

Detective Joseph Strother, Austin Police Department.

Officer Steven Robert Nothem II, Carrollton Police Department.

Officer Kyle Mathew Hicks, Corpus Christi Police Department.

Senior Officer Vicente Mathew Ortiz Jr., Corpus Christi Police Department.

Detective Edgar F. Morales, Dallas Police Department.

Officer Tyler Morris, Dallas Police Department.

Deputy David Walter Bosecker, Eastland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Joseph J. Villarreal, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer David R. Lipsey Jr., Graham Police Department.

Deputy Armando Esqueda, Harris County Sherriff’s Office.

Senior Deputy Hugo Rodriguez, Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office.

Sergeant Mauricio Valle, Houston Police Department.

Lieutenant Milton Gabriel Resendez, San Benito Police Department.

Firefighter Danny Keith Ireton, Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputy Brent Brown, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Lyndon Johnson, Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officer Troy Costello, Woodville Police Department.

The Star of Texas Award has been held since 2003. More than 700 awards have been issued.

The ceremony closed with "Peace" as the final word offered in the Benediction. It was a reference to what first responders try to bring in times of chaos.