VIDEO: Austin game room shooting leaves 2 dead; police investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a North Austin game room. The deaths were the first two of the year, police said.

APD says that around 4:46 a.m. Jan. 7, Austin 911 received multiple calls about a disturbance at Cowboys, a digital game room at 9411 Parkfield Drive in North Austin. 911 also received information that multiple people had been shot.

"At 4 a.m., nothing's going to happen," said Glenn Reinke.

The people seen running on security camera video obtained by FOX 7 appeared to be reacting to the gunshots fired Sunday morning shortly before 5 a.m. About 10 minutes later, Austin police arrived and found two men dead. A third person was taken to the hospital.

Glenn Reinke showed FOX 7 the security camera video. The images were recorded at his auto inspection and U-Haul shop near the intersection of Rundberg and Parkfield Dr.

"I was going like, ‘wow, this actually happened.’ And I just thought, the first thing was like, what? What was it? Pointless and senseless," said Reinke.

The shooting happened in front of the Cowboy Game Room, which was open Monday morning. The owner was not available for comment.

It's believed an altercation started inside the game room and spilled over into the parking lot. A business manager at the complex, who did not want to be identified, said her clients want one thing.

"Safety. Safety is very important. They don't feel safe because sometimes people around them have different faces. Sometimes people come around asking them for money," said the business manager.

Austin police patrolled the area, but more is wanted.

"Little more police over here. A little more watching," said a store client by the name of Jaydon.

In the security video, a van pulled up after the shooting and then left the scene before police arrived. A review of the video also showed flashes from a cell phone camera of a person standing next to a SUV.

"I did talk to the people across the street in the morning. And many of them were upset, crying. And I did meet a lady who said she was the fiancé of one of the individuals that got shot. And my heart goes out with those folks. It's senseless. It's ridiculous. It's senseless to take a life," said Reinke.

Austin police tell FOX 7 the people involved in the shooting have been identified, but as of Monday evening, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Austin Police Department.