Austin police looking for man who pulled gun during fight
AUSTIN - Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun during a fight in an Austin parking lot.
Search for aggravated assault suspect
What we know:
Police say the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on April 8.
Two men were involved in an "escalating argument" outside of a business at 5312 Airport Boulevard.
One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other.
No one was injured in the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not been able to identify the suspect in the case.
They believe there are likely several witnesses who saw the incident, but so far no one has come forward.
Description:
Police say the suspect is described as:
- Black male
- Approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall
- Between 230-250 pounds
- Last seen wearing blue hoodie and jeans
What you can do:
Detectives are asking for anyone who may have photos, videos or evidence to submit them here.
You can also leave anonymous tips to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or by visiting austincrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.