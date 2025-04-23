Austin police looking for man who pulled gun during fight

article

The Brief Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on another earlier this month. The incident happened in the morning of April 8 in the parking lot of a business on Airport Boulevard. Police are asking the public for information or photos.



Search for aggravated assault suspect

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on April 8.

Two men were involved in an "escalating argument" outside of a business at 5312 Airport Boulevard.

One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other.

No one was injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not been able to identify the suspect in the case.

They believe there are likely several witnesses who saw the incident, but so far no one has come forward.

Description:

Police say the suspect is described as:

Black male

Approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall

Between 230-250 pounds

Last seen wearing blue hoodie and jeans

What you can do:

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have photos, videos or evidence to submit them here.

You can also leave anonymous tips to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or by visiting austincrimestoppers.org.