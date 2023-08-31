Austin's homeless strategy officer Dianna Grey resigns

The city of Austin will be looking for a new homeless strategy officer.

Dianna Grey resigned from her position overseeing the city's response to homeless issues. She has served in that role for two years.

During her time as Homeless Strategy Officer, the city built up the HEAL Initiative, which targets the most concerning homeless camps and voluntarily brings people into housing.

Since the HEAL Initiative began in 2021, there have been more than a dozen encampment cleanups.

About 500 people have been moved into bridge shelters, and nearly 200 people moved into permanent housing.

There are currently three projects underway that will produce 245 more beds.

Critics say city leaders need to use this resignation to have an honest evaluation of Austin's current approach to the homeless crisis.