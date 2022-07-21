Expand / Collapse search

Austin's Howler Brothers and Tiki Tatsu-Ya team up for collaboration

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tiki Tatsu-Ya, the nationally acclaimed upscale bar and restaurant by Tatsu Aikawa, and Austin-based outdoor apparel company Howler Brothers are teaming up for a two-part collaboration.

To celebrate their shared appreciation for Austin's vibrant and diverse cultures, the two brands have partnered to create a limited-edition, tiki-themed line of shirts, hats, and more. 

There will also be a multi-day Launch Luau event, where guests can enjoy a luau-style buffet and specialty cocktails, at Tiki Tatsu-Ya on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The event will be an immersive tropical experience and there will also be custom Tiki Tatsu-Ya x Howler Brothers swag.

There are two tiers of tickets available for purchase, Mai Tai and Daruma. 

Mai Tai level tickets are $160 and include a cocktail recipe card, Mai Tai pin, Tiki Tatsu-Ya x Howler Brothers Patch, three exclusive Luau cocktails, Luau buffet, and a commemorative Mai Tai glass. The Daruma level tickets are $185 and include all of the previously mentioned items but includes a limited edition ceramic Coconut Daruma Mug instead of a Mai Tai glass.

Father's Day gift ideas at Howler Brothers

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum heads out to the Howler Brothers Hacienda on Lynn Street in the Clarksville neighborhood in Austin, Texas where you can check out the company's clothes and other unique items.