Austin's Howler Brothers and Tiki Tatsu-Ya team up for collaboration

Tiki Tatsu-Ya, the nationally acclaimed upscale bar and restaurant by Tatsu Aikawa, and Austin-based outdoor apparel company Howler Brothers are teaming up for a two-part collaboration.

To celebrate their shared appreciation for Austin's vibrant and diverse cultures, the two brands have partnered to create a limited-edition, tiki-themed line of shirts, hats, and more.

There will also be a multi-day Launch Luau event, where guests can enjoy a luau-style buffet and specialty cocktails, at Tiki Tatsu-Ya on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The event will be an immersive tropical experience and there will also be custom Tiki Tatsu-Ya x Howler Brothers swag.

There are two tiers of tickets available for purchase, Mai Tai and Daruma.

Mai Tai level tickets are $160 and include a cocktail recipe card, Mai Tai pin, Tiki Tatsu-Ya x Howler Brothers Patch, three exclusive Luau cocktails, Luau buffet, and a commemorative Mai Tai glass. The Daruma level tickets are $185 and include all of the previously mentioned items but includes a limited edition ceramic Coconut Daruma Mug instead of a Mai Tai glass.