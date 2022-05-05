Austin Humane Society to hold 8th annual Kitten Shower

article

It's kitten season at the Austin Humane Society!

AHS is holding its 8th annual Kitten Shower to help raise funds to take care of the hundreds of newborn kittens expected at the society's shelter over the next few months.

From 1-4 p.m. on May 14, Austinites can attend the free kitten-themed, family-friendly event featuring adorable kittens and cats, kid activities, kitten donation drive, discounted adoptions and lots of local vendors.

New this year is AHS's Bake-off Competition with local bakers Cakes Rock, Crema Bakery & Cafe, Cupprimos, Hank’s, Hey Cupcake!, and La Patisserie, where tasters will crown a winner. Attendees can purchase a Bake-Off Tasting Ticket for $5.

The event will also feature kitten yoga, with two 45-minute morning sessions, led by certified yoga instructor and friend of AHS, Abby Fine.

Attendees can also purchase V.I.P. (Very Important Purrson) tickets for $35, which include a Bake-Off Tasting Ticket, swag bag, and commemorative gift.

Sponsors of the event include Heritage Ranch by H-E-B and the Nicholas J. Juried Family Foundation as presenting sponsors and Firehouse Animal Health Center and Petco Love as supporting sponsors.

To reserve your free general admission ticket or purchase a VIP ticket, click here.