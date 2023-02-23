Austin Humane Society takes in 57 dogs rescued from Bastrop home

The Austin Humane Society has taken in dozens of neglected dogs rescued from a Bastrop home, and soon, some of the pups will be available for adoption.

AHS says it activated its Emergency Pet Shelter to take in 57 neglected dogs from the Bastrop County Animal Shelter. Three senior dogs, 45 adults, five puppies, and four neonates, most of which are small breeds, were rescued from a single home.

AHS staff members traveled to Bastrop on Feb. 13 to provide intake assistance and full medical evaluations on the animals. The dogs were evaluated again once they arrived at AHS.

(Austin Humane Society)

Due to a court ruling, AHS will officially gain ownership of the animals on Feb. 24. The first medically cleared animals are expected to be made available for adoption on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The dogs available for adoption will be posted on the Austin Humane Society website. Those interested in adopting can browse the available animals on the website and visit the shelter to meet the animals in person with no appointment necessary.

AHS is also asking the public for donations to support these animals and others currently at the shelter. If you would like to make a gift to support AHS’ efforts, click here.