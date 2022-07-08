Austin Humane Society to host fire safety event with AFD

The Austin Humane Society will be hosting a fire safety event featuring the Austin Fire Department next week as part of its 10th annual Summer Kids Series.

AHS will be presenting a Humane Hero Hour with AFD members on July 12 from 10-11 a.m. AFD will be outside the AHS shelter on W. Anderson Lane with a fire truck to teach kids all about fire safety.

The free, family-friendly event coincides with National Pet Fire Safety Day, which is observed on July 15. Registration for the event is now open here.

AHS's Summer Kids Series provides free educational programming to animal lovers under the age of 14, and is made possibly by presenting sponsor the Turner Family and supporting sponsors H-E-B Helping Here and Q2, says the society.

The series is back in person this year and will run through August 3.