Austin Humane Society helping pet owners with pet food pantry event

The Austin Humane Society is offering some help for pet owners who may be struggling to keep their pets fed.

The organization is hosting a pet food pantry event at its shelter on West Anderson Lane on February 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The goal is to help those impacted by the recent winter storm but also to provide help to those still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Austin Humane Society says it plans to give out thousands of pounds worth of food. It will given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can get more information at the Austin Humane Society's website.