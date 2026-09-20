ICE shooting in North Austin: Texas leaders react

The Brief Leaders react to ICE shooting in North Austin Man was shot by ICE agent Sunday afternoon; he is serious but stable condition Most leaders are calling for transparency and cooperation from the federal government



State, local and national leaders are reacting after a man was shot by ICE in North Austin Sunday afternoon.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: ICE agent shoots man in North Austin, victim hospitalized

Leaders react

What they're saying:

The shooting has led to reactions from local, state and national elected officials.

Many of the statements call for transparency, an independent investigation, and cooperation from the federal government.

Travis County District Attorney's Office

"A member of our community was shot by an ICE agent this afternoon. It is critical that all the facts come to light and that an independent investigation be completed. We are requesting that the Austin Police Department and our office, the Travis County District Attorney, be co-equal partners in the investigation. We further request cooperation from the federal government in giving us access to the evidence. As has occurred in other jurisdictions, it is possible that this incident included violations of state law."

Texas House Democrats

"Today's ICE shooting in Austin comes just months after an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston — someone ICE later acknowledged was not the target of its operation.

The Trump administration, enabled by Republicans, has given ICE enormous power and no accountability, and Texans are the ones living with the consequences. This pattern of violence, secrecy, and unchecked federal power is not making our communities safer. It is spreading fear through Texas neighborhoods and leaving families with more questions than answers.

"Texans deserve a full, independent investigation into today's shooting, the immediate release of all available footage, and real accountability from ICE. No federal agency should be allowed to operate in our communities without transparency or oversight."

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson

"I am very angry and extremely disappointed that a person was shot on the streets of Austin by ICE. While I’m angry and disappointed, I’m not surprised. This has happened in other cities. With the rogue nature of ICE and the chaos we’re seeing fomented by ICE, there’s no reason to be surprised. Austinites have a right to know what happened and they have a right to feel safe in their community. Though APD was not involved in the shooting, I believe that there needs to be an investigation that APD assures is clear-eyed, as complete as possible, and independent. I’ve discussed this with Chief Davis. Chief Davis deployed APD’s Special Investigation Unit and the Unit has been on scene this afternoon. This is the same unit that investigates Austin’s officer involved shootings. Chief Davis has also been in contact with the Texas Rangers and has asked the Rangers to assist in an investigation. This participation with the Texas Rangers will be important due to the access the Texas Department of Public Safety had early in the incident. As the city continues to receive more information, we will make sure to keep the community aware."

Austin City Council member Mike Siegel

"I’m disgusted and enraged that ICE has shot yet another civilian, this time right here in our own community. The shooting occurred six blocks from my home, and I came to the scene as soon as I got a call from Chief Davis alerting me. From speaking with witnesses and my own observations at the scene, I’ve learned at least five shots were fired, and that there were two bullet holes in the rear passenger window. The driver was taken to the hospital. I was told that an ICE Ford Expedition rammed into the side of a small Toyota sedan. An ICE officer got out of the vehicle and fired through the rear passenger window. For several hours following the shooting, federal officers and state police prevented local police from conducting a crime scene investigation. As a city official, my priority is that this apparent crime is fully and fairly investigated. We must ensure this ICE agent is not allowed to leave the state of Texas and evade accountability, as has occurred with other shootings across the country. We demand either DPS or APD detain the ICE officer in question, and that this be done immediately to avoid a flight from justice."

Siegel also posted a follow up video to Instagram, captioned "F*** ICE". (Editor's note: The video does contain strong language. Viewer discretion advised.)

U.S. Rep Greg Casar

"The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning. As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law. Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened. We can see the lies with our own eyes. We will demand truth, transparency and accountability."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate state Rep. Gina Hinojosa

"A man was shot by an ICE agent this morning in Austin. While we closely monitor reports for more information and pray for his full recovery, there must be a full and transparent investigation into what happened. I reaffirm Mayor Kirk Watson’s call for the ICE agent involved in the shooting to remain in Texas until a full investigation concludes."

Man shot by ICE agent

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said in a Sunday afternoon press conference that emergency crews were notified of a reported shooting at about 12:56 p.m. in the 8000 block of Anderson Square.

Paramedics arrived within about three-and-a-half minutes and found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Luckritz said the patient was taken from the scene within nine minutes of EMS crews’ arrival.

Davis said the shooting involved a federal agent and later confirmed she had been told the agent was with ICE.

Austin police were not involved in the shooting. Officers helped block roads and direct traffic near Research Boulevard and Anderson Square.

Davis said the Austin Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which investigates officer-involved shootings, was at the scene.

She said during that press conference she had not yet been briefed by federal authorities about the operation. Davis said she had heard there was a brief foot pursuit, but emphasized that the information was preliminary.

What's next:

The Austin Police Department, Texas Rangers and HSI are expected to investigate the shooting. ICE is also handling an investigation.

Officials said the investigation remains in its early stages and that additional details will be released as they become available.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, nationality or any additional information about his condition beyond the description of serious but stable.

Officials have not provided details about the ICE operation or what led to the shooting.

It remains unclear whether the victim was the target of an ICE operation. Officials also have not confirmed where the man was shot on his body beyond Luckritz’s description of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Luckritz could not confirm whether the man was shot in the front or back of his body.

Officials said there were no arrests related to the shooting.