Central Texas tracks 48 triple-digit days as cold front brings rain relief to Austin

The Brief Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are approaching Central Texas, bringing much-needed relief to an unusually hot and dry September. Austin has recorded 48 triple-digit days so far this year—well above average—while measuring just over a tenth of an inch of rain all month. Rain chances will peak late Sunday night through Tuesday, though dry, hard-packed ground creates a localized risk of flash flooding.



Central Texas is wrapping up a scorching and unusually dry September, but relief may finally be on the horizon as scattered showers and storms approach the Hill Country.

Historical temperatures

The Austin area has recorded 48 triple-digit days so far this year, well above the historical average of 29 and nearly double last year's total of 25. Meanwhile, dry conditions have dominated the month, with Camp Mabry measuring just over a tenth of an inch of rainfall—all of which fell back on Sept. 6.

However, weather conditions are beginning to shift. Radar on Sunday morning tracked showers and storms pushing into San Saba and Mason counties, with systems slowly tracking eastward. Morning temperatures hovered in the comfortable 70s under southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph before climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon.

When will it rain in Austin?

Better chances for widespread rain are expected to arrive late Sunday night and continue into Monday and Tuesday, bringing a much-needed cool-down from recent extreme heat. Forecast models indicate potential rainfall accumulations ranging from a tenth of an inch to more than half an inch in some spots, though forecasters warn that downpours could also bring a localized risk of flooding due to the dry, hard-packed ground.

Looking ahead, long-range outlooks for late September into early October suggest wetter-than-average conditions for Central Texas, offering optimism for drought-weary residents as the region transitions into the official start of fall.

7-Day Forecast