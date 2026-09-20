Venezuelan fugitive wanted for child sexual assault captured in Travis County following tip
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A wanted fugitive listed among Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants has been captured in Travis County following a tip to law enforcement, state officials said.
Child predator arrested in Travis County
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Fermin Alejandro Calles Garcia, 24, of Venezuela, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 5 during a traffic stop in Northwest Travis County.
Officers with the Cedar Park Police Department conducted the stop after receiving a tip regarding his whereabouts. Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division in Austin assisted in the operation.
Calles Garcia had been wanted out of Travis County since March 2025 on charges of sexual assault of a child and stalking, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for the tip that led to his arrest, officials said.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, via the Texas Department of Public Safety website, or through the agency's official Facebook page.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety,.