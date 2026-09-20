Venezuelan fugitive wanted for child sexual assault captured in Travis County following tip

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The Brief A fugitive featured on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list was captured following a traffic stop in Travis County. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Venezuelan national Fermin Alejandro Calles Garcia, who was wanted on charges including child sexual assault and stalking. Law enforcement executed the arrest after receiving an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, which qualifies the tipster for a cash reward.



A wanted fugitive listed among Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants has been captured in Travis County following a tip to law enforcement, state officials said.

Child predator arrested in Travis County

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Fermin Alejandro Calles Garcia, 24, of Venezuela, was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 5 during a traffic stop in Northwest Travis County.

Officers with the Cedar Park Police Department conducted the stop after receiving a tip regarding his whereabouts. Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division in Austin assisted in the operation.

Calles Garcia had been wanted out of Travis County since March 2025 on charges of sexual assault of a child and stalking, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for the tip that led to his arrest, officials said.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS, via the Texas Department of Public Safety website, or through the agency's official Facebook page.