Austin IRS employees exposed to 'unknown substance' from packages: APD

The IRS building in South Austin has been given the all-clear after a package with an unknown substance was found on Friday.

Several employees were exposed when the package was opened.

No one was injured, police said.

What we know:

On Friday, April 25, at around 1:39 p.m., Austin police, Austin fire, and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call at the IRS building at 3651 S. IH-35 SVRD NB.

The caller said an employee was exposed to a package with an unknown substance.

When first responders arrived, they found 28 people who were in the room at the time the package was opened. Of the 28 people, one person was evaluated and treated on the scene.

ATCMS said the person had non-life-threatening complaints.

APD officers found a second package and evacuated the room it was found in. AFD Special Operations crews found two envelopes.

The unknown substance inside did not appear to be hazardous.

Police said it will be sent out for testing out of an abundance of caution.