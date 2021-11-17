Austin is one of the top 10 best cities for remote workers, report says

Austin is among the top 10 best cities for remote workers, according to a new report from LawnStarter. Austin was ranked 6th on the list.

Other Texas cities that made the top ten are Frisco, Dallas, Arlington, and Plano.

The report considered 20 total factors when compiling its list, including remote job opportunities, internet connectivity, cost of living, and availability of personal workspace, according to LawnStarter.

A look at the top 10 best cities for remote workers:

Frisco, TX Naperville, IL Dallas, TX Arlington, TX Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Tampa, FL Plano, TX Raleigh, NC Cincinnati, OH

Texas cities — three of them in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — earned many of the highest scores in the Opportunity and Connectivity categories, according to the report.

The lack of a state income tax also means more take-home money.

