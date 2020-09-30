Austin ISD Board designates Election Day as student holiday

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved an update to the 2020-2021 school year calendar and has changed the October 12 student holiday to Election Day.

A professional development day was previously scheduled for October 12 and it will now be on November 3.

The district says this change will not affect the number of instructional days or the daily instructional time for students. It says that a student holiday for Election Day will decrease the number of people on campuses that may potentially be used as voting sites for the general election.

Officials say it will also encourage a lower capacity for campuses and allow for greater social distancing for voters to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Campuses within AISD have traditionally been used as polling sites on Election Day which officials say increases the number of people on and around campuses and traditionally limits the use of the school building by students and staff.

