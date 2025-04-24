Austin ISD board votes on termination of beloved former Ann Richards principal

The Brief The Austin ISD board is deciding the termination of a beloved former Ann Richards School principal Parents and students continue to fight for Nicole Griffith after she resigned abruptly The resignation is related to an investigation into AISD employee conduct regarding violations of a student's enrollment status



Austin ISD families, students, and staff continued to advocate for the reinstatement of the former principal at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.

The AISD Board of Trustees held a closed-door meeting on April 24 to vote on the termination of Nicole Griffith.

Resignation of Nicole Griffith

The backstory:

Nicole Griffith had been the principal at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders from 2022 until late March, when the district notified families in an email that she had resigned from Austin ISD.

The school did not explain why this decision was made with fewer than two months left in the school year.

Related article

Griffith's employment with the district extends nearly two decades, including her most recent role as principal at McCallum High School before she started working at the Ann Richards School.

Griffith's father later said at an open meeting that she had rescinded her resignation.

Currently, Dr. Catheryn Mitchell is the interim principal and, according to the district, the search for a permanent replacement will begin later this spring.

Dig deeper:

The resignation is related to an investigation into AISD employee conduct regarding violations of a student's enrollment status.

However, other staff members have described the parents and students involved as "safety threats."

Students and parents advocate for former principal

What they're saying:

"I want the Board of Trustees to reject the superintendent's proposal of termination of Ms. Griffith," said Andrea Aspbury, a parent of a senior student at Ann Richards.

Ahead of the meeting, more than 400 signatures were collected in a petition urging the board to bring back Principal Griffith. This was the latest action taken by supporters, who also organized a student-organized walkout and two protests.

"A couple of weeks ago, we all received an email that basically said that she had resigned like the day before the email was sent out," said Molly McCullough, a seventh-grader at Ann Richards.

Griffith resigned from the position with fewer than two months left in the school year and then rescinded her resignation.

"That was something she'd always said; she's like, 'I'm so happy to be here. It's my dream job to work with all these young women to work here,'" said McCullough.

The community has been fighting to bring her back ever since.

"I really want to make it clear to this board of trustees that families care, and I have a graduating senior, but I'm still here because I care about the community," said Aspbury.

Griffith's employment with the district extends nearly two decades, including her most recent role as principal at McCallum High School before she started working at Ann Richards.

"She's always just been like a really amazing, supportive principal, and so we all genuinely loved her," said McCullough.