Austin ISD bus swerves off road in North Austin

The Austin Independent School District says one of its buses swerved off the road while driving.

What we know:

AISD says sometime this (5/28) morning, bus 1651 swerved off Steck Avenue while driving on it.

Officials say the bus drove through a grass embankment before stopping on the frontage road where it blocked the roadway for some time until crews were able to remove it.

No students were on the bus.

AISD says the bus driver and bus monitor on the bus suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly what caused the incident.

AISD says it is under investigation and that no further information is available at this time.