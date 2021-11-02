Austin ISD celebrates Dia de Los Muertos with Linder Elementary mural

The Austin Independent School District is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos with a new mural.

The district collaborated with Arte Texas to paint the mural at Linder Elementary in Southeast Austin.

The monarch butterfly mural overlooks the school's butterfly garden which celebrates the butterfly's significance in Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

The mural also celebrates the importance of migration among Austin's immigrant community.

"Mexican-American history and the culture of East Austin has long been preserved in the painting of murals. Murals tell stories, and preserve culture for future generations," says Linder Elementary Principal Melissa Rodriguez.

The mural was funded by the Linder PTA and donations from the community.

AISD says it hopes to continue these partnerships to help beautify its campuses.

