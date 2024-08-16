Expand / Collapse search

Austin ISD CFO reinstated following recent arrest

Published  August 16, 2024 2:57pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD has reinstated its chief financial officer after his recent arrest.

The school district said AISD Superintendent Matias Segura approved Eduardo Ramos' return from administrative leave.

AISD said they received a letter from the District Attorney of Williamson County’s Office saying they will not prosecute the charges related to his personal affairs.

Ramos was recently arrested on felony charges of insurance fraud not connected to his job.

He previously submitted his resignation, but as of Friday, August 16, Ramos is in good standing with the district.