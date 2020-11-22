Austin ISD could go back to remote learning due to COVID-19 surge

In an open letter to parents, students, and faculty, the Austin ISD superintendent announced a possibility of students temporarily going back to remote learning. The decision is expected to come early this week, and parents say they’re for it.

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde announced that because Travis County has entered stage four, the school district is considering the option to temporarily have students do remote-only learning the week following Thanksgiving Break.

“When I first got the letter, it was good to know that they're thinking about remote learning. The first questions that came to my mind, why just one week when the protocols are saying, hey, make sure you kind of self isolate for two weeks before Thanksgiving,” said parent Lori Blewett.

A firm decision has yet to come from AISD, but the letter from Dr. Elizalde states it will come no later than Wednesday. Students were sent home with their technology just in case.

“We know that families are going to get together with some of their extended family members. I would be concerned if I was a family coming back on campus, knowing that this is a prime week when spread might happen,” said parent Sharyn Vane.

Parents say they're noticing a trend when it comes to the district's COVID-19 response.

“I don't understand why [Dr. Elizalde] doesn't just call it, I mean, it's crazy. The superintendent is managing the school district. You know, one cracker at a time instead of saying let's project forward, we already know what's going to happen. I'm disappointed that there isn't better vision for what we could be doing,” said parent Lee Anna Loehr.

FOX 7 asked parents to rate AISD’s COVID-19 response thus far from 1-10, 10 being the best. Many parents said 5, but some ranked lower.

“I'd have to give them probably a two or three. I see that they are putting in an effort, but as you can see, they're always waiting to the last minute to make decisions and it's not giving everyone enough time to prepare and to plan and to make adjustments if needed,” said Blewett.

AISD is already on Thanksgiving break. The decision on what the week after the break will come by Wednesday.

