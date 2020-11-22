Austin ISD to provide free meal packs for Thanksgiving break

Austin ISD is partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank to provide access to healthy food while campuses are closed next week for the Thanksgiving break.

Austin ISD families can pick up seven days' worth of meals at the CTX Food Bank's mass distribution event on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Toney Burger Stadium on Jones Road. Meals are available until all packages are distributed.

In addition to the seven-day meal packs, AISD says the food bank will provide attendees with an assortment of food items including protein, produce, and dairy products.

Seven-day meal packs are free for any child younger than 19 as well as those older than 19 who utilize special education resources or who are enrolled in school to complete the requirements for a high school diploma, according to AISD. Parents or caregivers may receive meal packs without children present by providing documentation (e.g., birth certificate, student ID card, report card, attendance record) at the point of meal service.

Meals feature foods cooked and prepared by staff in AISD kitchens and include protein, grains, fruits, vegetables and milk, says the district. Seven-day meal pack components will be chilled and served cold to be taken home and reheated.

AISD will resume weekly seven-day meal pack distribution at curbside meal sites on Thursday, Dec. 3.

