Austin ISD families still raising concerns over proposed closures, consolidations

The Brief Austin ISD families still raising concerns over proposed school closures, consolidations 13 schools on the chopping block, including Becker Elementary Becker closing would cause a lot of movement for other schools



For weeks, families have been raising concerns over Austin ISD's proposed school closures and consolidations.

Families were notified about potential closures earlier this month.

What we know:

No final decisions have been made, but 13 schools could close under the district’s plan, meaning big changes for many families.

Austin ISD is facing 25,000 empty seats, a nearly $20 million budget shortfall, and low performance at some campuses.

To address that, the district’s draft plan calls for boundary changes at 98% of schools.

"Our budget is dire. We're truly fighting to save our district," said board president Lynn Boswell.

"Doing nothing is not possible. We just don't have that luxury at this moment. And we're not, I am not going to risk our values and our ability to control this school district by delaying a vote," said superintendent Matias Segura.

AISD says they'll save over $20 million from staffing and closing facilities and transportation will create a total of $25.6 million in savings.

Parent voices concern about plan

Local perspective:

Wade Green’s two children were originally going to attend Zilker Elementary but under the proposed boundary change they would have to move to Galindo.

"Our kids, you know, we walk and bike to Zilker Elementary with friends and neighbors who have kids there now. I literally walked there this morning with my neighbor, whose son goes to the elementary school there to walk him to school. It's an easy commute, biking or walking or driving, and we're getting put to a school where we're crossing train tracks. It's next to the highway. It's not as safe," said Green.

He says his family moved to the area specifically to attend Zilker.

"Now our kids are going to be put to a different school. So you're literally breaking up a community that bought their homes here specifically for that reason, have become really good friends over the years and now our kids are going to be split up and go into separate schools, which for me is heartbreaking," said Green.

Under the proposed plan, all Zilker students west of Lamar will continue to go to Zilker. Everyone east would go to Galindo. If your child is at a school that stays open, they can keep going there even if your address is in a new boundary.

Some families say they might consider other options.

"I'll be honest, for us, we'd have to think about whether that would be the case or whether we would remove ourselves from the public school system, which for me, again, would be another heartbreaking matter," said Green.

What's next:

There will be community input events in the coming weeks. A board vote is expected on November 20.