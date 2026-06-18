Austin ISD to vote on final budget tonight

The Brief Austin ISD board to vote on final 2026-27 budget tonight (June 18) Proposed budget includes many cuts to address the $181M deficit The budget cut plan affects 558 positions, some of which are vacant



The Austin ISD Board of Trustees is set to vote on the final budget for the 2026-27 school year tonight (June 18).

This proposed budget includes a slew of cuts to address the $181 million budget deficit.

The deadline for the district to adopt a budget is June 30.

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What they're saying:

AISD says there are several contributing factors, including a gap in state funding and the state's recapture program. Property values have declined. There is also lower enrollment, largely due to the current immigration climate.

Last November, the district voted to close 11 schools, saving $21 million. However, a lot of those savings have to go to schools with turnaround plans.

AISD's website says, "it is mathematically impossible to address a deficit of this size without impacting positions."

The budget cut plan affects 558 positions, some of which are vacant. Those with teaching certifications will be guaranteed an alternative placement. The district will try to find roles for non-certified staff.

At schools without turnaround plans, some teachers' planning periods will be reduced to one, and some elementary grade levels will see class size increases.

Every school will have a counselor, but smaller campuses might share librarians or part-time assistant principals.

There could be changes to transportation, such as ending district-wide bus routes for some choice schools.

The district is also trying to sell four properties, which would create $60 million in one-time cash. They're proposing $17 million in forced reductions for Central departments and saving $31 million by moving staff across vacancies.





Local perspective:

Delicia McLean's children were in the dual language program at Becker Elementary, which closed. Their family is choosing to follow the program to Galindo. https://www.fox7austin.com/news/austin-isd-school-closures-repurposing-meetings

"The budget has not meaningfully impacted that particular school because of the fact that they need to make sure that these students are performing well, so the TAP schools don't seem to be as impacted as the non-TAP schools and non-TIP schools," she said.

She thinks there should be more cuts to Central office.

"It appears to me that schools, families, programs, kids, librarians, transportation are the ones where the cuts are being made rather than any meaningful cuts in Central office," she said.

She believes cutting collapsed vacancies won't help the current budget and that there should been more transparency.

"I think that AISD should have first decided to flatten their executive level. I feel like they have so many executive directors, vices that they should have looked there first before they cut special education services," she said.