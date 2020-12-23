Austin ISD holding special board voting meeting

The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees is holding a special board voting meeting today.

The board is looking at two items on the agenda including addressing the possible changes to the school day after winter break. The other item being discussed relates to matters in connection to the runoff election.

The meeting happens on the same day that Austin-Travis County officials elevated Austin to Stage 5 restrictions due to an increase in the COVID-19 numbers in the area.

