Officials discuss next steps as Austin inches closer to Stage 5 restrictions

Local leaders are expected to address Austinites later today as the city inches closer to Stage 5 COVID restrictions.

Yesterday, Travis County reported 672 new infections. That's a number that hasn't been seen since the summer surge. Three people died from the coronavirus and 70 were admitted to area hospitals.

The average for new daily hospitalizations is at 54 which is within the threshold for the city to move into Stage 5 of its risk-based guidelines.

If the Austin area does move to Stage 5, Austin Mayor Steve Adler says several new guidelines and restrictions are on the table, including:

Asking Austinites not to dine indoors at restaurants or shop indoors at retail stores

Recommending people go home at 10:30 p.m. and possibly issuing a curfew

Asking schools to cancel extracurricular activities

Issuing new rules for bars currently classified as restaurants

Requesting the community limit contact to their immediate household

Encouraging customers to keep six feet of separation at all essential businesses

Adler said there's also the possibility of a more focused curfew. "There's been some discussion about doing a curfew at least on New Year's Eve, so that we don't have a lot of people out that night," he said.

