Austin ISD hosts June enrollment clinics for families needing support, resources

Austin ISD families can come to enrollment clinics for support and resources to get their child registered for the 2022-23 school year.

Families can come to any one of the more than 20 districtwide enrollment clinics to get help in enrolling their child for any campus for grades Pre-K-12. The clinics are scheduled at locations in north, central and south Austin and are open 2-8 p.m, Monday-Wednesday.

If families don’t have immediate access to all the items needed to register, the enrollment teams can still help start the enrollment process. Families can submit information up to 30 days after the first day of school with their campus of enrollment.

The enrollment clinics take place from June 6-29.

Enrollment for existing students can be completed with a photo ID.