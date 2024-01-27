Austin ISD hires first homegrown superintendent in district history

Austin ISD officially has its new superintendent.

Late Thursday night, the Board of Trustees voted to approve Matias Segura's contract.

Austin ISD has been without a permanent superintendent since June 2022.

Segura previously served as the district's chief operations officer before the board named him interim superintendent.

He is the son of an Austin ISD teacher, and the first homegrown superintendent in the district's history.

"I'll just say that I have full confidence," Kevin Foster, Austin ISD Board Trustee, said on the hire. "This is joyous because this is one of the strongest and best hires that I have been a part of in my entire career, and I feel good about where we're going, and I'm ready to get to work."

Segura is in the process of completing his superintendent certification.