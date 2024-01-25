Texas childhood cancer survivor pursues dreams at UT Austin

Cancer is a scary diagnosis for anyone. Houston native Audrey Labbe was just 8 years old when she was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

"I went through four months of chemotherapy and one month of radiation, and then, a few months of recovery," says childhood cancer survivor Audrey Labbe.

As you can imagine, having a loved one in the hospital can be tough for any family.

"I think the experience was a lot of pressure on my family, but they were really supportive, and they were there for me through everything. And I feel like we all got through it together and learned a lot from the experience," says Labbe.

Audrey missed a lot of school because of her diagnosis. She says the transition going back was a lot to handle for a young kid.

"My school was doing a fundraiser for cancer students and for cancer survivors, children with cancer. And I felt like everyone was looking at me all the time. And some of my friends were like, I made new friends. And so I felt a little bit distanced from everyone," says Labbe.

Audrey says she didn't want her cancer diagnosis to define her.

"I've been working towards making myself successful and, separating myself from, like, any pity that people wanted to give me. So, I've been working hard to make myself stand out on my own," says Labbe.

With the help of the Northwestern Mutal Foundation and Childhood Cancer Program, Audrey was granted a $10,000 scholarship which will help her pursue her dream to attend UT with her sister.

"I've always felt a passion for environmental conservation. From my Make-A-Wish trip, my family went to Australia, and they have just so much nature and wildlife there," says Labbe.

Audrey says through this scholarship she will be able to pursue her passion in stem where she hopes one day to make an ecological difference.

Applications for the 2024 scholarship program are being accepted now through February 1, 2024. To learn more or apply, click here.