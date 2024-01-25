Tesla invests in Del Valle ISD's P-TECH manufacturing studio
DEL VALLE, Texas - Tesla has given Del Valle ISD a significant investment to support a P-TECH manufacturing studio at the district's Early College High School.
The $600,000 will go towards equipment purchases for the Gigafactory Texas P-TECH Manufacturing Studio, a space within the DVISD Early College High School and P-TECH facility.
The new facility is currently under construction next to Del Valle High School and is scheduled to open in time for the fall semester in August 2024.
The P-TECH manufacturing program will support students in a hands-on four-year program that will prepare students for robotics and automation careers in growing local industries, says the district.
Swipe through the gallery below to see renderings of the campus.
A Jan. 25 rendering of the P-TECH center within the Del Valle Early College High School (Del Valle ISD)
MORE EDUCATION NEWS
- Texas childhood cancer survivor pursues dreams at UT Austin
- Texas State transfer quarterback withdraws in wake of sexual assault settlement
- Taylor ISD elementary school celebrates 40 years
In the last three years, 144 DVISD graduates have secured full-time careers at Gigafactory Texas through the district’s partnership with Tesla’s Manufacturing Development Program.
In 2023, 207 students secured internships throughout the year, and a total of 564 workforce certifications were obtained, says Del Valle ISD.
The donation is also a milestone in the district's relationship with Tesla, which has supported DVISD students with visits to the Texas Gigafactory, exclusive attendance to events, hands-on opportunities for middle school students, on-campus visits, and more.