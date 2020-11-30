Austin ISD offering free COVID-19 rapid testing, continuing remote learning

Austin ISD officials decided last week, to go 100 percent virtual the week following Thanksgiving.

“When we're talking to Austin Public Health and they are advising our individuals to stay isolated before testing for about 7 days after the incident, we felt like we needed to be remote this week to allow for that isolation period and the testing. For winter break it's 14 days long. We believe there will be that buffer time before we come back to campus,” said Cristina Nguyen, senior communications specialist, Austin ISD.

The move is to err on the side of caution by following Austin Public Health guidelines and avoid spreading COVID-19 on campuses. “It gives us a little time to let our families isolate, stay home, get a test once that incubation period is at that peak when we are going to get a positive test,” said Nguyen.

Case numbers in Austin and Travis County have been on the rise. Schools will remain 100 percent virtual, returning to optional on-campus learning next Monday.

The decision is welcomed by local teacher and staff union Education Austin. “We believe it'll keep students, teachers, staff, and their families safe,” said Ken Zarifis, president.

Also, beginning Wednesday, the district will open six campuses for drive-through, rapid COVID-19 testing. Tests will be offered at: Burger stadium, Dobie Middle School, Mendez Middle School, Navarro, Northeast, and Travis early college high schools.

“We are trying to focus this on the students and staff that are going to be on campus next week. So we can get that data of who has been exposed or what we need to do to limit that spread,” said Nguyen.

All locations will offer free testing for students and staff only. Burger and Northeast ECHS will offer testing to families of students and staff if needed.

To receive a test you must bring:

Completed Child/Student or Adult/Staff Consent Form

Student/Employee ID

Driver’s License or State ID (if applicable)

Mask (all members in the vehicle should have a mask on when arriving at the testing site)

Parent/Guardian present if the student is under the age of 18 (A student under 18 years of age may come unaccompanied to the testing site if parent/guardian has fully completed consent form. Any missing information on the consent form may lead to the student being turned away.)

For more information on testing, click here.

