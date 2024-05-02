Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 88 counties across state

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 88 counties as severe weather continues to pound central Texas and beyond.

The governor expanded the state's disaster declaration to include 59 counties in at-risk areas for severe weather and flooding, with the updated disaster declaration covering 88 counties in total.

Central Texas counties included in the declaration include Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Llano, Milam, Travis and Williamson Counties.

"As flooding conditions and severe weather continue in multiple regions across Texas, I expanded the disaster declaration to add 59 counties to ensure Texans and their communities receive the assistance and support they need to stay safe," said Gov. Abbott. "For Texans in at-risk areas, it is important to remain weather-aware, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and avoid traveling in dangerous flood conditions. The State of Texas continues working with emergency management and local officials to deploy any additional resources needed to provide ongoing support and protect our fellow Texans."

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.