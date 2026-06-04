Austin ISD police chief injured in motorcycle motorcade crash

The Brief Austin ISD police chief injured in motorcycle crash Crash happened during a motorcade by AISD police's motorcycle unit Two police motorcycles were involved in the crash



Austin ISD police chief Wayne Sneed was injured late Wednesday night in a motorcycle motorcade crash involving one of his officers.

What they're saying:

APD says that at 8:20 p.m. June 3, its officers responded to the crash in the area of W US 290 westbound and the MoPac service road ramp near Southwest Parkway.

The crash happened while AISD police officers on motorcycles were in a motorcade. Two police motorcycles, including Sneed's, were involved in the crash.

Sneed was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin ISD issued this statement on the crash, saying:

"Chief Sneed is an incredible leader who has dedicated most of his distinguished career to the safety of our students and schools. We are hopeful for a strong recovery and remain grateful to the first responders who supported our team after this accident and our community who has offered their support."

What's next:

Austin police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.