Austin ISD police chief injured in motorcycle motorcade crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD police chief Wayne Sneed was injured late Wednesday night in a motorcycle motorcade crash involving one of his officers.
What they're saying:
APD says that at 8:20 p.m. June 3, its officers responded to the crash in the area of W US 290 westbound and the MoPac service road ramp near Southwest Parkway.
The crash happened while AISD police officers on motorcycles were in a motorcade. Two police motorcycles, including Sneed's, were involved in the crash.
Sneed was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Austin ISD issued this statement on the crash, saying:
"Chief Sneed is an incredible leader who has dedicated most of his distinguished career to the safety of our students and schools. We are hopeful for a strong recovery and remain grateful to the first responders who supported our team after this accident and our community who has offered their support."
What's next:
Austin police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Austin police