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San Antonio tornado causes damage on northwest side of city

By
FOX Local
Weather
Updated July 15, 2026 11:37 AM CDT Published July 15, 2026 9:26 AM CDT
Tornado spotted in San Antonio area
Tornado spotted in San Antonio area

Tornado spotted in San Antonio area

A tornado hit the northwest part of the San Antonio area on Wednesday morning as storms moved through the area.

The Brief

    • A tornado struck parts of San Antonio on Wednesday morning.
    • The National Weather Service said the tornado hit on the northwest side of the city, along Interstate 10 near Shavano Park.
    • It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the twister.

SAN ANTONIO - A tornado hit part of San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Bexar County about 8 a.m. 

"Confirmed tornado crossing I-10 between The Dominion and Shavano Park," the NWS wrote in a post on X.

Video of the tornado showed it appeared to be on the ground for about a minute. Power flashes could be seen as it tore through power lines.

San Antonio tornado causes power flashes, damage
San Antonio tornado causes power flashes, damage

San Antonio tornado causes power flashes, damage

Video shows a tornado that swept through San Antonio on Wednesday morning causing power flashes as it caused damage on the northwest side of the city.

"The San Antonio Fire Department is currently on scene at 6023 UTSA Blvd and also assessing multiple properties at the Rim for damage after a tornado reportedly touched down," officials said. "No injuries have been reported."

The NWS will conduct a survey to determine the path and strength of the tornado.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service, a City of San Antonio press release and viewer video.

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