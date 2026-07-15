San Antonio tornado causes damage on northwest side of city

The Brief A tornado struck parts of San Antonio on Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said the tornado hit on the northwest side of the city, along Interstate 10 near Shavano Park. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the twister.



A tornado hit part of San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Bexar County about 8 a.m.

"Confirmed tornado crossing I-10 between The Dominion and Shavano Park," the NWS wrote in a post on X.

Video of the tornado showed it appeared to be on the ground for about a minute. Power flashes could be seen as it tore through power lines.

"The San Antonio Fire Department is currently on scene at 6023 UTSA Blvd and also assessing multiple properties at the Rim for damage after a tornado reportedly touched down," officials said. "No injuries have been reported."

The NWS will conduct a survey to determine the path and strength of the tornado.