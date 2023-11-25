Austin ISD Police Department mourns loss of dispatcher

article

The Austin ISD Police Department is mourning the loss of a member of its family.

Officials say Thomas "TJ" Hernandez passed away on November 23 at around 7:45 a.m. after suffering a medical emergency at his home the night before.

Hernandez worked as an elementary school clerk and high school security monitor before being hired as a dispatcher. He attended CAPCOG Regional Training Academy while also dispatching for the department and graduated the academy in July 2016.

On August 1, 2016, Hernandez was sworn in as a police officer with the department and served for several years before medical complications forced him to leave that position.

Hernandez became a dispatch supervisor in November 2022.

In a release, the Austin ISD Police Department says, "TJ's joyful smile and infectious personality were well known throughout the District and he will be deeply missed."