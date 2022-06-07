Austin ISD to receive over $5.5 million reimbursement for COVID safety measures

Democratic U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett has announced that Austin Independent School District (AISD) has just been awarded over $5.5 million in federal funding to reimburse the costs the district took on for emergency protective measures as a result of COVID-19.

The money will reimburse the district for its spending to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectant and cleaning supplies, equipment to facilitate social distancing, outdoor screening and testing sites for students and staff, and more.

"Wonderful that Austin ISD has received federal funding reinforcements to help cover the significant costs our district took on—all aimed at keeping our students, staff, and neighbors safe and still learning and growing during this very dangerous and uncertain time," said Doggett in a news release. "As we emerge from two years of pandemic difficulties, it is so important to secure as much federal backup as possible for our hardworking local educators and ever-persevering students and families."

AISD also expended millions of dollars to keep the Austin community safe, including supplying masks for all students and staff, partnering with community organizations to set up robust testing and vaccine clinics, and thoroughly clean schools.

"We are thankful to Congressman Doggett for advocating for this federal reimbursement," said Geronimo Rodriguez, Austin ISD Board of Trustees President. "These resources have been essential to keeping our students and community safe during the pandemic."

