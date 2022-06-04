Austin ISD serving free meals for kids this summer

Austin ISD is providing free, healthy meals for kids this summer.

All children age 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old are eligible for free summer meals, regardless of household income and without any registration or identification.

Children do not have to be enrolled in Austin ISD to receive free summer meals. Students participating in on-site summer programs at eligible schools can also receive free meals.

To receive a meal, children may simply visit the cafeteria at any participating Austin ISD site during designated service times starting Monday, June 6. Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Click here for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Meals must be served and consumed on-campus during the designated breakfast and lunch times due to the USDA COVID-19 pandemic-related waivers ending. Austin ISD says because of this, it is not permitted to provide bundled meals (breakfast + lunch), multi-day meal packs, to-go meals, weekend meals, or distribute food from curbside locations.

Austin ISD will not be serving meals while district offices and campuses are closed July 4-8.