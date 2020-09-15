Austin ISD to begin in-person learning earlier than expected

Austin ISD will begin in-person learning on October 5th, instead of the previously planned start date of October 6th. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde made the announcement during Monday night's board meeting.

Austin ISD says it will bring students back in a phased-in approach. The district will start with Pre-K and Kindergarten students at elementary schools, 6th grade students at middle schools, and 9th graders in high schools.

Austin ISD began the school year remotely on September 8th.

When students are allowed back on campus, it will be up to parents to decide if they want to continue remote learning, start in-person learning, or do a mixture of both.